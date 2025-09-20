Valero Energy Corporation $VLO Shares Acquired by Sivia Capital Partners LLC

Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $2,331,000. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 6,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 4,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on VLO. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $152.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Valero Energy from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.80.

Valero Energy Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE VLO opened at $162.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.00. Valero Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $99.00 and a twelve month high of $165.65. The stock has a market cap of $50.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.73, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 0.62%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 188.33%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

