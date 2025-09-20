Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO Stock Holdings Lessened by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 83.8% during the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO opened at $291.48 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $223.65 and a 1 year high of $294.07. The company has a market cap of $86.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $287.36 and a 200-day moving average of $271.67.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

