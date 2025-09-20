Ventum Cap Mkts Comments on Exchange Income Q3 Earnings

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Free Report) – Ventum Cap Mkts decreased their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Exchange Income in a report issued on Monday, September 15th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Ezzat now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.34. The consensus estimate for Exchange Income’s current full-year earnings is $4.00 per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Exchange Income’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.67 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.57 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$65.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$74.50 to C$84.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$70.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$67.00 to C$78.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exchange Income has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$80.18.

Exchange Income Stock Performance

Shares of EIF opened at C$73.18 on Thursday. Exchange Income has a one year low of C$45.00 and a one year high of C$75.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$69.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$59.73. The stock has a market cap of C$3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.72, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Exchange Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a sep 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a $0.22 dividend. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.38%.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corp is a diversified acquisition-oriented corporation focused on opportunities in two sectors, aerospace, aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing. The business plan of the corporation is to invest in profitable, well-established companies with strong cash flows operating in niche markets.

Featured Stories

