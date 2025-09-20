Ventum Cap Mkts Predicts NanoXplore’s Q3 Earnings (TSE:GRA)

NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts issued their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for shares of NanoXplore in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 17th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Ezzat expects that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for NanoXplore’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for NanoXplore’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Get NanoXplore alerts:

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of NanoXplore to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.77.

NanoXplore Stock Performance

TSE GRA opened at C$2.83 on Friday. NanoXplore has a 1 year low of C$2.03 and a 1 year high of C$3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.81, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of C$482.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.17 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.95 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.58.

About NanoXplore

(Get Free Report)

NanoXplore Inc is a graphene company, manufacturer, and supplier of high-volume graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company provides graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to various customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors. Geographically, it generates a majority of revenue from the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NanoXplore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoXplore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.