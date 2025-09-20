Verde Clean Fuels (NASDAQ:VGAS) Stock Price Down 7.3% – Time to Sell?

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:VGAS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 7.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.03 and last traded at $3.04. 26,247 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 337% from the average session volume of 6,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.

Verde Clean Fuels Stock Down 7.3%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.43 million, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of -0.47.

Verde Clean Fuels (NASDAQ:VGAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Verde Clean Fuels

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VGAS. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verde Clean Fuels by 12.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 10,335 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Verde Clean Fuels by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 18,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Verde Clean Fuels in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 15.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc, operates as a clean energy technology company in the United States. It specializes in the conversion of synthesis gas, or syngas, derived from feedstocks, such as biomass, natural gas, and other feedstocks into liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as gasoline through proprietary liquid fuels technology.

