Verde Clean Fuels (NASDAQ:VGAS) Stock Price Down 7.3% – Time to Sell?

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:VGAS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 7.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.03 and last traded at $3.04. 26,247 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 337% from the average session volume of 6,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.
Verde Clean Fuels Stock Down 7.3%
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.43 million, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of -0.47.
Verde Clean Fuels (NASDAQ:VGAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter.
About Verde Clean Fuels
Verde Clean Fuels, Inc, operates as a clean energy technology company in the United States. It specializes in the conversion of synthesis gas, or syngas, derived from feedstocks, such as biomass, natural gas, and other feedstocks into liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as gasoline through proprietary liquid fuels technology.
