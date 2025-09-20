Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 3,138,300 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the August 15th total of 2,579,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Vicinity Centres Price Performance
Shares of CNRAF opened at $1.53 on Friday. Vicinity Centres has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $1.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.36.
About Vicinity Centres
