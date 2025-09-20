VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 19,400 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the August 15th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 35,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF by 40.1% in the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter.
VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.7%
NASDAQ:USVM opened at $90.17 on Friday. VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $68.07 and a 12-month high of $93.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.97.
VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Increases Dividend
About VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF
The VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (USVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index of small- and mid-cap US stocks that are selected by equal parts value and momentum, and weighted by volatility. USVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
See Also
