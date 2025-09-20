Viking Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Viking Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.2143.

VIK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Viking from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Viking from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Viking from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Viking from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Viking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd.

VIK stock opened at $62.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.16 and its 200 day moving average is $49.92. Viking has a one year low of $31.79 and a one year high of $65.37.

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Viking had a net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 374.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Viking will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Viking during the first quarter worth about $261,000. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Viking during the second quarter worth about $257,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Viking by 4,840.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,321,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274,900 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Viking during the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Viking during the fourth quarter worth about $1,063,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

