Viking Therapeutics, Inc. $VKTX Shares Bought by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 1,621.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 64.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 222,100.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of VKTX opened at $25.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 0.73. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $18.92 and a one year high of $81.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.45 and its 200-day moving average is $28.09.

Insider Activity

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.14). The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up NaN% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 4,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $118,466.82. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 377,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,484,146.95. This trade represents a 1.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Lian sold 26,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $747,514.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,388,014 shares in the company, valued at $66,386,789.20. This trade represents a 1.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,421 shares of company stock valued at $984,405. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VKTX. Citigroup raised their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viking Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

