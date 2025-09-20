Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Viomi Technology Price Performance

VIOT opened at $3.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.13 million, a P/E ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.20. Viomi Technology has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $4.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viomi Technology

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Viomi Technology stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Viomi Technology Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:VIOT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 303,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.44% of Viomi Technology as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Viomi Technology Company Profile

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, and other smart devices, as well as blenders.

