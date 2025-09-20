Vistra (NYSE:VST) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Daiwa America

Daiwa America upgraded shares of Vistra (NYSE:VST – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Melius began coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Melius Research upgraded shares of Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vistra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.71.
Vistra Stock Up 0.4%
Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.62). Vistra had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 108.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Research analysts forecast that Vistra will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Vistra Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th will be paid a $0.226 dividend. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 19th. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 14.35%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra
In related news, CEO James A. Burke sold 21,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.56, for a total value of $4,540,494.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 227,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,456,878.08. The trade was a 8.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 148,121 shares of company stock valued at $30,849,036 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Vistra
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 2.2% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Fogel Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 0.9% in the second quarter. Fogel Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 3.1% in the second quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 3.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.
Vistra Company Profile
Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.
