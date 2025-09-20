Vitalhub (TSE:VHI) PT Set at C$15.00 by Royal Bank Of Canada

Vitalhub (TSE:VHI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$15.00 target price by stock analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Vitalhub from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. National Bankshares set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Vitalhub and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Vitalhub from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of Vitalhub from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Vitalhub to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.21.

Vitalhub Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Vitalhub

Shares of TSE VHI opened at C$11.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$720.66 million, a P/E ratio of 143.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. Vitalhub has a 52-week low of C$8.30 and a 52-week high of C$14.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.10.

In other Vitalhub news, Director Danny Matlow sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.75, for a total transaction of C$1,912,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 520,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,630,012.75. The trade was a 22.39% decrease in their position. Also, Director Steve Garrington sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.90, for a total transaction of C$258,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$774,000. This trade represents a 25.00% decrease in their position. Insiders own 18.57% of the company’s stock.

Vitalhub Company Profile

Vitalhub Corp is Canada-based firm that develops technology solutions for health and human services providers in the mental health (child through adult), long term care, community health service, home health, social service, and acute care sectors. Its technologies include blockchain, mobile, patient flow, web-based assessment, and electronic health record solutions.

Featured Stories

