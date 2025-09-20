Volt Carbon Technologies (OTCMKTS:TORVF) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.01. Volt Carbon Technologies shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 10,011 shares.
Volt Carbon Technologies Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01.
About Volt Carbon Technologies
Volt Carbon Technologies Inc operates as a junior resource company in Canada. It operates through two segments, Mineral Exploration and Development, and Research and Development. The company holds mineral rights in various molybdenum properties in British Columbia and a graphite property in Quebec. It also focuses on the scientific study and technology applications for air classifier and battery development.
