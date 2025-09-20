Voya Investment Management LLC Buys 148,913 Shares of Tronox Holdings PLC $TROX

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Tronox Holdings PLC (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) by 46.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 466,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,913 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tronox were worth $3,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tronox by 763.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 8,070 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Tronox by 1,186.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 9,897 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 1,070.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 10,295 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Tronox during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tronox by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tronox

In related news, Director Stephen J. Jones purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $25,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 51,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,690. This trade represents a 18.60% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John D. Romano purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.09 per share, with a total value of $309,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,333,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,120,468.65. This trade represents a 8.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 184,750 shares of company stock valued at $579,714 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on TROX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Tronox from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Tronox in a research note on Friday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Tronox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on Tronox from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $3.60 in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.12.

Tronox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TROX opened at $4.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $768.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 2.10. Tronox Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $15.07.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $731.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.03 million. Tronox had a negative return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 8.48%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Tronox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tronox Holdings PLC will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tronox Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is -12.66%.

Tronox Company Profile



Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

Further Reading

