Voya Investment Management LLC Has $3.97 Million Stock Holdings in Arrow Financial Corporation $AROW

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Arrow Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:AROW – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 150,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,766 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Arrow Financial were worth $3,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Arrow Financial by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $800,000. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 3,616.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,120,000 after buying an additional 22,641 shares during the last quarter. 46.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Penko Krassimir Ivanov acquired 10,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.46 per share, for a total transaction of $321,762.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 19,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,803.90. This trade represents a 124.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 18,425 shares of company stock valued at $536,783 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AROW opened at $29.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.56 million, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.15 and its 200 day moving average is $26.60. Arrow Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $22.72 and a 52 week high of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $51.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.83 million. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.64%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arrow Financial Corporation will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. This is a positive change from Arrow Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.39%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Arrow Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Hovde Group raised their price target on Arrow Financial from $27.50 to $28.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company’s deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and enhancement to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

