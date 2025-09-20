vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.73 and traded as high as $23.50. vTv Therapeutics shares last traded at $22.38, with a volume of 25,633 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Get vTv Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on VTVT

vTv Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $71.39 million, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.73 and its 200 day moving average is $17.41.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.07).

Institutional Trading of vTv Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in vTv Therapeutics stock. Connective Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000. Connective Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of vTv Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 17.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About vTv Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for metabolic and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is cadisegliatin (TTP399), an orally administered small molecule and liver-selective glucokinase activator that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating type 1 and type 2 diabetes; and TTP273, an orally available small molecule glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor agonists that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis related diabetes, as well as in Phase II trial for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for vTv Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for vTv Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.