Wall Street Zen Downgrades H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) to Hold

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of H World Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, H World Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.80.

Shares of NASDAQ HTHT opened at $38.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.57 and a 200 day moving average of $35.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. H World Group has a one year low of $29.11 and a one year high of $42.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in H World Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 28,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in H World Group by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 27,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 5,843 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in H World Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,496,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,434,000 after purchasing an additional 95,737 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in H World Group by 135.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 17,756 shares during the period. Finally, Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ purchased a new stake in H World Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,255,000. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

