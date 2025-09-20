Wall Street Zen Downgrades Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) to Hold

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Shares of IOSP opened at $79.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 101.99 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.52. Innospec has a 1 year low of $74.10 and a 1 year high of $128.35.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $439.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.70 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 1.08%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Innospec will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,082 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

