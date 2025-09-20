Wall Street Zen Downgrades Noah (NYSE:NOAH) to Hold

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

NOAH opened at $11.64 on Friday. Noah has a fifty-two week low of $7.67 and a fifty-two week high of $14.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.95.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The asset manager reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Noah had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $87.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Noah will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Noah by 1,066.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 83,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 76,710 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Noah during the first quarter worth $354,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Noah during the fourth quarter worth $454,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Noah by 1,440.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 30,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Noah by 61.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 696,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,563,000 after purchasing an additional 266,602 shares during the last quarter. 42.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Services.

