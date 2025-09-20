Wall Street Zen Downgrades Noah (NYSE:NOAH) to Hold

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.
Noah Price Performance
NOAH opened at $11.64 on Friday. Noah has a fifty-two week low of $7.67 and a fifty-two week high of $14.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.95.
Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The asset manager reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Noah had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $87.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Noah will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Noah
About Noah
Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Noah
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Love Musk’s $1B Buy, 1 Reason to Be Bearish
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- Azure Leads While AI Excitement Fuels Microsoft Stock
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Darden Restaurants: A Textbook Buy-the-Dip Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.