Wall Street Zen Upgrades Fiserv (NYSE:FI) to “Buy”

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FI. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $225.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $268.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Fiserv from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Fiserv from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.36.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of FI opened at $131.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.72. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $128.22 and a 52-week high of $238.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.94.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 16.00%.The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Fiserv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.150-10.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiserv

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Fiserv by 3,150.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its stake in Fiserv by 218.5% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

