Wall Street Zen Upgrades Kimbell Royalty (NYSE:KRP) to “Buy”

Kimbell Royalty (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research cut Kimbell Royalty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Kimbell Royalty from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimbell Royalty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

Kimbell Royalty Stock Performance

Shares of KRP stock opened at $13.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45. Kimbell Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $16.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -333.75 and a beta of 0.57.

Kimbell Royalty (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.12). Kimbell Royalty had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $86.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kimbell Royalty news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total transaction of $49,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 43,663 shares in the company, valued at $599,929.62. This trade represents a 7.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimbell Royalty

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 25.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kimbell Royalty

Featured Stories

