Wall Street Zen Upgrades TIM (NYSE:TIMB) to “Strong-Buy”

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TIMB. HSBC lowered TIM to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on TIM in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on TIM from $19.10 to $23.60 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TIM from $22.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on TIM from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

TIM Stock Performance

NYSE TIMB opened at $21.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. TIM has a 52-week low of $11.32 and a 52-week high of $21.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.99. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.69.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. TIM had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 13.91%.The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that TIM will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TIM by 188.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in TIM by 303.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in TIM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in TIM by 119.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in TIM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

About TIM

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.

