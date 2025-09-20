Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM)

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Wedbush in a research note issued on Thursday,RTT News reports. They presently have a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 123.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IMNM. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Immunome in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Immunome in a research note on Friday, September 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Immunome from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Immunome from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Immunome in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $22.89.

Shares of Immunome stock opened at $9.39 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.84. The company has a market cap of $817.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.92. Immunome has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $15.51.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 million. Immunome had a negative net margin of 1,687.08% and a negative return on equity of 76.10%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Immunome will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMNM. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Immunome by 81.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Immunome by 121.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Immunome in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunome in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its holdings in shares of Immunome by 140.8% in the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.

