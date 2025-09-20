Weiss Ratings Reiterates “Hold (C+)” Rating for A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN)

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold (c+)” rating reissued by research analysts at Weiss Ratings in a research report issued on Thursday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Friday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

ATEN opened at $18.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. A10 Networks has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $21.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.59. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 1.37.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $69.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.99 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that A10 Networks will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian Becker sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $115,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 77,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,109.97. The trade was a 7.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 416,548 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after acquiring an additional 12,282 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the first quarter worth about $295,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 363.8% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 119,877 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 94,032 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of A10 Networks by 1,938.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 50,066 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 47,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of A10 Networks by 50.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 20,592 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,893 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

