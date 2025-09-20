West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.00.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th.
West Fraser Timber stock opened at $71.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -41.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.36. West Fraser Timber has a twelve month low of $68.63 and a twelve month high of $102.40.
West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. West Fraser Timber had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.85%. On average, research analysts predict that West Fraser Timber will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -73.14%.
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.
