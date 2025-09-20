West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WFG. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 200.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 315,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,265,000 after purchasing an additional 210,107 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 120,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,422,000 after purchasing an additional 29,092 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 622.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 18,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

West Fraser Timber stock opened at $71.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -41.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.36. West Fraser Timber has a twelve month low of $68.63 and a twelve month high of $102.40.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. West Fraser Timber had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.85%. On average, research analysts predict that West Fraser Timber will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Fraser Timber Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -73.14%.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

