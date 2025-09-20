Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Mizuho

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $87.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WDC. Wedbush upped their price target on Western Digital from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on Western Digital from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on Western Digital from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Western Digital from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.68.

Western Digital Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $106.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.13 and its 200-day moving average is $59.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Western Digital has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $107.18.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 14.13%.Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Western Digital has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.540-1.690 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Cynthia L. Tregillis sold 14,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $1,051,930.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 135,351 shares in the company, valued at $10,121,547.78. This represents a 9.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vidyadhara K. Gubbi sold 11,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total value of $1,024,159.47. Following the sale, the insider owned 151,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,687,602.84. The trade was a 6.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,730 shares of company stock worth $3,921,594 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Digital

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,495 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,736,003,000 after buying an additional 478,728 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Western Digital by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,305,289 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $593,045,000 after purchasing an additional 186,030 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in Western Digital by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 5,535,972 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $354,247,000 after purchasing an additional 431,419 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in Western Digital by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 5,029,359 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $203,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Western Digital by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,735,296 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $239,022,000 after purchasing an additional 545,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

