What is B. Riley’s Estimate for RF Industries Q4 Earnings?

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley raised their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for RF Industries in a research note issued on Monday, September 15th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now anticipates that the electronics maker will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.05. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $9.25 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for RF Industries’ current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research cut RF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen raised RF Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

RF Industries Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:RFIL opened at $7.75 on Thursday. RF Industries has a 52-week low of $3.39 and a 52-week high of $9.21. The stock has a market cap of $82.69 million, a P/E ratio of -387.50 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.34 and its 200 day moving average is $5.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RF Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of RF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

