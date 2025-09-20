What is Cormark’s Forecast for TSE:AYA FY2026 Earnings?

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark increased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 16th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Aya Gold & Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share.

AYA has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$18.75 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.29.

Aya Gold & Silver stock opened at C$15.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.24. Aya Gold & Silver has a 12 month low of C$8.52 and a 12 month high of C$19.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -132.42 and a beta of 0.93.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc is engaged in acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mining properties. The company and its subsidiaries are at the development stage for its Zgounder project and exploration and evaluation stage for projects in Morocco. Its other project includes Boumadine; Amizmiz; Azegour and others.

