What is KeyCorp’s Forecast for Avient Q1 Earnings?

Avient Corporation (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Avient in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 16th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov forecasts that the company will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Avient’s current full-year earnings is $2.85 per share.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Avient had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.65%.The business had revenue of $866.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Avient has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.700 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.770-2.870 EPS.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Avient from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

NYSE:AVNT opened at $35.19 on Friday. Avient has a 52 week low of $27.86 and a 52 week high of $54.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is 84.38%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Avient by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Avient by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Avient by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. F m Investments LLC grew its holdings in Avient by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. F m Investments LLC now owns 93,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Avient by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 23,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

