What is Roth Capital’s Forecast for Alico FY2025 Earnings?

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Alico in a report issued on Tuesday, September 16th. Roth Capital analyst G. Sweeney now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($11.01) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($10.41). The consensus estimate for Alico’s current full-year earnings is ($0.37) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Alico’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.49) EPS.

Alico Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALCO opened at $33.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.18 and a 200-day moving average of $31.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 8.87 and a current ratio of 9.37. The stock has a market cap of $256.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.01. Alico has a 52-week low of $24.23 and a 52-week high of $35.01.

Institutional Trading of Alico

Alico ( NASDAQ:ALCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($1.30). The company had revenue of $8.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 million. Alico had a negative return on equity of 58.27% and a negative net margin of 355.13%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Alico in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Alico by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Alico by 8,107.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Alico in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Alico by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Henry R. Slack sold 3,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total transaction of $121,660.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 35,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,596.52. This trade represents a 9.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,250 shares of company stock worth $1,036,157. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Alico Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. Alico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.97%.

Alico Company Profile

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruit for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets, including activities related to the purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services, which include contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus.

Featured Stories

