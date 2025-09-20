What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for AMN FY2027 Earnings?

AMN Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AMN Healthcare Services in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 18th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will earn $1.22 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.19. The consensus estimate for AMN Healthcare Services’ current full-year earnings is $1.33 per share.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMN. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

AMN Healthcare Services Trading Down 2.8%

NYSE AMN opened at $18.73 on Friday. AMN Healthcare Services has a twelve month low of $14.86 and a twelve month high of $46.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $717.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.88.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $658.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.89 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 10.75%.The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. AMN Healthcare Services has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS.

Institutional Trading of AMN Healthcare Services

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newtyn Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.0% during the first quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,352,000 after purchasing an additional 11,984 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 137.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,097,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,844,000 after purchasing an additional 635,296 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 11.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 919,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,004,000 after purchasing an additional 95,720 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 909,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,795,000 after acquiring an additional 30,155 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 904,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,119,000 after acquiring an additional 17,064 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.