What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for BlackRock Q3 Earnings?

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BlackRock in a report issued on Tuesday, September 16th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $10.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $10.46. Zacks Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for BlackRock’s current full-year earnings is $47.41 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BlackRock’s Q1 2027 earnings at $13.52 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $14.14 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $57.68 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on BlackRock from $1,247.00 to $1,224.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on BlackRock from $959.00 to $1,210.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays increased their target price on BlackRock from $990.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,115.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,154.07.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $1,142.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $773.74 and a twelve month high of $1,171.89. The company has a market cap of $176.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,119.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,012.87.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $12.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.41 by $1.64. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 29.68%.The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.36 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $5.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 50.39%.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 12,054 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.43, for a total transaction of $13,565,933.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 251,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,267,354.71. The trade was a 4.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 18,036 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.60, for a total value of $20,301,321.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 19,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,617,148. This trade represents a 48.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,494 shares of company stock worth $74,694,573. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC now owns 435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,664,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. NWF Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. NWF Advisory Services Inc. now owns 814 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,702,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 42,861 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,122,000 after buying an additional 12,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

