William Blair Forecasts Progressive’s Q3 Earnings (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) – William Blair raised their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Progressive in a report issued on Wednesday, September 17th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $4.98 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.27. The consensus estimate for Progressive’s current full-year earnings is $14.68 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Progressive’s FY2026 earnings at $17.66 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PGR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Progressive from $280.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Progressive from $287.00 to $281.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $268.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Progressive to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.44.

Progressive Stock Up 0.1%

PGR stock opened at $242.26 on Friday. Progressive has a one year low of $228.54 and a one year high of $292.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $245.83 and a 200-day moving average of $263.47.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.39 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 2.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 16,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.24, for a total transaction of $4,153,335.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 228,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,832,701.76. This represents a 6.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.24, for a total value of $2,223,719.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 32,346 shares in the company, valued at $8,061,917.04. This represents a 21.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,062 shares of company stock valued at $32,217,635. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progressive

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 114.0% during the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 210.0% in the first quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Progressive in the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

