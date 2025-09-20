William Blair Issues Positive Outlook for Ferguson Earnings

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) – William Blair increased their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Ferguson in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 16th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.48 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.04. The consensus estimate for Ferguson’s current full-year earnings is $9.40 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Ferguson’s Q1 2026 earnings at $2.78 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $11.75 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Ferguson from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ferguson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.71.

Ferguson Stock Performance

Shares of FERG stock opened at $229.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $226.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $45.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. Ferguson has a 52 week low of $146.00 and a 52 week high of $243.40.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ferguson

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ferguson by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,341,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,211,692,000 after acquiring an additional 173,128 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Ferguson by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,687,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,977,000 after acquiring an additional 27,312 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Ferguson by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,818,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,576,000 after acquiring an additional 827,355 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Ferguson by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,454,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Ferguson by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,255,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,493 shares during the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Further Reading

