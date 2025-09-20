Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB Shares Bought by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,419 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 0.7% during the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,823 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 4.2% during the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 20.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 16,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 13.3% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In related news, COO Larry C. Larsen sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $263,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 77,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,537,973.64. The trade was a 5.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $115,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 311,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,956,984.90. The trade was a 0.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $623,115. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Williams Companies Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE:WMB opened at $60.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.51 and a fifty-two week high of $63.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.48. The stock has a market cap of $73.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.65.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 100.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.07.

About Williams Companies

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

