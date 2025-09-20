WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

WISeKey International Stock Up 4.9%

NASDAQ:WKEY opened at $6.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.35. WISeKey International has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $14.00.

Institutional Trading of WISeKey International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of WISeKey International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of WISeKey International by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 17,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of WISeKey International during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About WISeKey International

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT and Managed Public Key Infrastructure (mPKI). It offers microcontrollers that provides identity to various connected devices; and mPKI, which include digital identity, certificate management and signing solutions, and trust services, as well as offers digital certificates; software as a service, including cloud-based certificate life-cycle-management and signing and authentication solutions; software licenses; post-contract customer support for cybersecurity applications; and infrastructure hosting and monitoring services.

