Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Target (NYSE:TGT)

Stock analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the retailer’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 9.21% from the stock’s current price.

TGT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Target from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Target from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Target from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.69.

NYSE:TGT opened at $88.12 on Thursday. Target has a 12 month low of $87.35 and a 12 month high of $161.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $40.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.16.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.01. Target had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 3.72%.The company had revenue of $24.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Target will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 48.1% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,786,000 after purchasing an additional 27,329 shares in the last quarter. DSG Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 16.1% in the first quarter. DSG Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156,644 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,347,000 after purchasing an additional 21,726 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,262,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Correct Capital Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Target by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Correct Capital Wealth Management now owns 13,556 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 4,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter worth about $4,623,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

