Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, CLSA upgraded Woodside Energy Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of NYSE:WDS opened at $15.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Woodside Energy Group has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $18.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WDS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 111.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 137.7% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 206.6% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 38.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 105.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. 3.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

