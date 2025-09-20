Zacks Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for IBM

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their Q2 2027 earnings estimates for shares of International Business Machines in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 16th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the technology company will earn $3.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.40. The consensus estimate for International Business Machines’ current full-year earnings is $10.78 per share.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $16.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $267.19 on Thursday. International Business Machines has a fifty-two week low of $203.51 and a fifty-two week high of $296.16. The stock has a market cap of $248.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Business Machines

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at about $2,011,122,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 29,564.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,399,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,940,520,000 after buying an additional 4,384,958 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $1,040,057,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $960,386,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,051,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,019,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.