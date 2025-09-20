Zacks Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for ACGL

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 16th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $9.33 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $9.43. The consensus estimate for Arch Capital Group’s current full-year earnings is $8.42 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Arch Capital Group’s Q4 2026 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $9.94 EPS.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 19.49%.During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (down previously from $124.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Arch Capital Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Citigroup started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.36.

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $88.40 on Thursday. Arch Capital Group has a 52-week low of $82.49 and a 52-week high of $116.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.51.

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Maamoun Rajeh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.15, for a total transaction of $941,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 433,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,822,404.35. The trade was a 2.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,414,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,861,845,000 after buying an additional 493,583 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 23,833,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,170,021,000 after acquiring an additional 408,950 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,502,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $952,523,000 after purchasing an additional 115,465 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,830,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $712,956,000 after purchasing an additional 359,710 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,005,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $481,457,000 after purchasing an additional 144,986 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

