Zacks Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for NCLH

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 17th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.45. Zacks Research currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Norwegian Cruise Line’s current full-year earnings is $1.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s FY2027 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NCLH opened at $25.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.19. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12-month low of $14.21 and a 12-month high of $29.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 59.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.140 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.050-2.050 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the second quarter valued at $3,130,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 90,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 7,930 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 87.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 15,106 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 235.6% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 16,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 11,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.1% during the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 187,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 9,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

