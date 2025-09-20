Zacks Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for NIO

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of NIO in a report released on Tuesday, September 16th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.11. The consensus estimate for NIO’s current full-year earnings is ($1.43) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NIO’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NIO. Barclays lowered their price objective on NIO from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NIO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3.70 to $3.80 in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. UBS Group upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.20 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on NIO from $5.00 to $7.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.16.

NIO stock opened at $7.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.20. NIO has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $7.71.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 34.71% and a negative return on equity of 589.46%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.21) EPS. NIO has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in NIO during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NIO during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC bought a new position in NIO during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in NIO during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, May Hill Capital LLC bought a new position in NIO during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

