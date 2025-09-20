Zacks Research Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for NetApp

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NetApp in a report released on Wednesday, September 17th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the data storage provider will post earnings per share of $1.49 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.44. The consensus estimate for NetApp’s current full-year earnings is $5.89 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NetApp’s Q1 2027 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.89 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $6.81 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $7.87 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NTAP. UBS Group increased their price objective on NetApp from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NetApp from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on NetApp from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.07.

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $125.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.31. NetApp has a 52-week low of $71.84 and a 52-week high of $135.45. The company has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.36 and its 200 day moving average is $100.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.75%.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,750 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total transaction of $1,075,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 274,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,792,629.58. This trade represents a 3.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 1,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total transaction of $123,670.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,922,074.76. The trade was a 4.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,778 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NetApp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $471,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in NetApp by 555.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 80,879 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,618,000 after purchasing an additional 68,533 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in NetApp by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,834 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in NetApp by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,589 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Finally, MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH bought a new stake in NetApp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,603,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

