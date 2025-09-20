Zacks Research Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for ITT

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ITT in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 16th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.63. The consensus estimate for ITT’s current full-year earnings is $6.51 per share.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.02. ITT had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $972.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. ITT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.550 EPS.

ITT has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson set a $190.00 target price on shares of ITT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on ITT from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on ITT from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on ITT from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective (up from $159.00) on shares of ITT in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ITT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.11.

ITT Stock Performance

ITT opened at $181.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.98. ITT has a 1-year low of $105.64 and a 1-year high of $185.57. The firm has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

ITT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.351 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. ITT’s payout ratio is 22.01%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Luca Savi sold 36,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $5,994,792.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 297,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,022,031.36. This trade represents a 10.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of ITT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in ITT in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ITT in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of ITT by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ITT by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

