Zacks Research Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Palomar in a report released on Tuesday, September 16th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will earn $6.62 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.61. The consensus estimate for Palomar’s current full-year earnings is $5.99 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Palomar’s Q3 2026 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Get Palomar alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PLMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Palomar from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Palomar from $204.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Palomar from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Palomar from $177.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.83.

Palomar Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ PLMR opened at $115.84 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.34. Palomar has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $175.85.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.08. Palomar had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $496.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palomar

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLMR. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Palomar by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Palomar by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 173,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palomar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Palomar

In other news, Director Richard H. Taketa bought 500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $121.14 per share, for a total transaction of $60,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 44,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,357,537.64. This trade represents a 1.14% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.59, for a total transaction of $60,795.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 7,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $871,557.12. This trade represents a 6.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,378 shares of company stock valued at $3,122,952 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palomar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.