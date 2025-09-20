Zacks Research Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for ZION

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in a report issued on Wednesday, September 17th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.31. The consensus estimate for Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s current full-year earnings is $5.39 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s Q3 2026 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.58 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, N.A. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.95.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $58.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.67. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.97. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. has a 12-month low of $39.32 and a 12-month high of $63.22.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.27. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 16.98%.The company had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.91%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

