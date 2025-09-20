Zacks Research Cuts Earnings Estimates for Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for Bank of Hawaii in a report released on Wednesday, September 17th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.27. The consensus estimate for Bank of Hawaii’s current full-year earnings is $3.97 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s Q3 2026 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.74 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BOH. Stephens lowered their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Bank of Hawaii in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $66.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.84. Bank of Hawaii has a 52-week low of $57.44 and a 52-week high of $82.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $174.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.82 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 16.30%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 148,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,593,000 after buying an additional 29,272 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 23,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 9,547 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is currently 73.49%.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

