Zacks Research Expects Reduced Earnings for UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of UFP Industries in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 18th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $7.14 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.16. Zacks Research currently has a “Strong Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for UFP Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.08 per share.

Separately, Loop Capital assumed coverage on UFP Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

NASDAQ UFPI opened at $95.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.27 and a 200-day moving average of $102.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. UFP Industries has a 1-year low of $93.00 and a 1-year high of $141.33.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.25). UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UFPI. Boston Partners raised its holdings in UFP Industries by 118.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,469,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,270,000 after purchasing an additional 797,069 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in UFP Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $74,905,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in UFP Industries by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,751,399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $401,550,000 after purchasing an additional 568,741 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in UFP Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $20,151,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in UFP Industries in the 1st quarter worth $18,224,000. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.31%.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

