Zacks Research Has Bullish Estimate for CFG FY2027 Earnings

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their FY2027 EPS estimates for Citizens Financial Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 16th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the bank will earn $6.23 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.21. The consensus estimate for Citizens Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.92 per share.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.50 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.35.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $53.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.76 and a 200-day moving average of $43.62. The company has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Citizens Financial Group has a one year low of $32.60 and a one year high of $53.78.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.06%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,548,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,306,817,000 after acquiring an additional 209,467 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,671,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,059,293,000 after purchasing an additional 283,321 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,380,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $425,293,000 after purchasing an additional 697,494 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 19.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,366,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,801,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,672,000 after purchasing an additional 554,618 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

