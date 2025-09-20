Zacks Research Has Negative Outlook of Kohl’s Q4 Earnings

Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2026 EPS estimates for Kohl’s in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 17th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Kohl’s’ current full-year earnings is $1.30 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Kohl’s’ Q4 2027 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Kohl’s from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Kohl’s from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Kohl’s Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of KSS opened at $17.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.74. Kohl’s has a 1-year low of $6.04 and a 1-year high of $21.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 4.62%. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Kohl’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.500-0.800 EPS.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

Institutional Trading of Kohl’s

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Viawealth LLC increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 7.2% during the second quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 12,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 11,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Kohl’s by 5.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Kohl’s by 11.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Kohl’s by 49.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kohl’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.